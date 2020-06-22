El actor y cineasta Viggo Mortensen recibirá un Premio Donostia en reconocimiento a su carrera durante la 68 edición del Festival de San Sebastián, que se celebrará del 18 al 26 de septiembre, y donde el intérprete estadounidense presentará la película 'Falling', su debut como director.

El largometraje, que clausuró el Festival de Sundance y forma parte de las películas seleccionadas por el Festival de Cannes, tendrá su premiere europea en San Sebastián. 'Falling' está protagonizado por el veterano Lance Henriksen y por el propio Mortensen, que también firma el guión.



Henriksen y Mortensen interpretan a un padre y a un hijo "cuyos diferentes mundos colisionan" en este drama familiar producido por el sello del actor, Perceval Pictures, junto a Ingenious, Hanway Films, Scythia Films y Zephyr Films. Su estreno está previsto el 2 de octubre en España, donde la película será distribuida por Caramel Films y Youplanet Pictures.

Ha participado en medio centenar de películas

Según ha recordado el certamen cinematográfico donostiarra, en los últimos 35 años, Viggo Mortensen ha participado en medio centenar de películas -de cineastas como David Cronenberg, Peter Weir, Jane Campion, Peter Jackson, Gus Van Sant, Brian de Palma, Agustín Díaz Yanes, Ana Piterbarg, Lisandro Alonso, David Oelhoffen, Peter Farrelly o Matt Ross- en las que "ha estampado su sello de calidad sin importar el género cinematográfico".



No sólo formó parte del elenco de la trilogía fantástica 'The Lord of the Rings' (El señor de los anillos), en la que interpretó a Aragorn, sino que también ha optado al Oscar en tres ocasiones por 'Eastern Promises' (Promesas del Este, David Cronenberg, 2007), 'Captain Fantastic' (Matt Ross, 2016) y 'Green Book' (Peter Farrelly, 2018).