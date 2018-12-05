El festival Primavera Sound de Barcelona celebrará en 2019 su edición más femenina con un cartel paritario encabezado por la cantante de raíces flamencas y fusión urbana Rosalía y la estadounidense Solange que lideran una ristra de artistas mujeres que representan la mitad de las 226 bandas del evento.

También actuarán en el festival la banda neoyorkina de rock Interpol, el cantante y compositor de música electrónica británico James Blake, el rock psicodélico de Tame Impala y el reguetón de J Balvin, convertidos también en otros de los cabezas de cartel del certamen.

La XIX edición del festival tendrá lugar del 30 de mayo al 1 de junio en el Parc del Fòrum de Barcelona con un "cartel revolucionario" que se rige bajo las premisas de la paridad, el eclecticismo y el atrevimiento, han anunciado este miércoles los organizadores. "El presente por fin fue femenino" reza alguna de las frases de la voz en off del videoclip usada para anunciar todos los nombres del cartel, que intercala diferentes géneros musicales urbanos y flamenco.

Erykah Badu, Julia Holter, FKA twigs, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, Helena Hauff, Neneh Cherry, Sophie, Lizzo, Courtney Barnett, Kali Uchis, Nathy Peluso, Myrku, Princess Nokya, Lucy Dacus, Roisín Murphy, Sigrid y Peach son algunos de los rostros femeninos que pueblan el cartel.

Entre las sorpresas esperadas, figura la presencia de la banda de rap Future y la del rock británico de los 90 Stereolab, tras hacer público su regreso a los escenarios, así como del cantante de Pulp Jarvis Cocker y de los infalibles Shellac.

Radio Primavera

Lo han anunciado los organizadores del festival en el marco de un programa especial (The New Normal) al hilo del inicio de emisiones de la Radio Primavera, cuyos contenidos han sido presentados a lo largo de dos horas, desde las 17 de la tarde.

El rapero y actor español Yung Beef ha sido uno de los padrinos de la presentación que ha confirmado la presencia de bandas como la de Erykah Badu, la electrónica de Modeselektor y de Richie Hawtin y el hip hop de Kate Tempest y Nas.

Kurt Vile y el cantante The pavement

Entre los ídolos de la nueva generación como el enfant terrible Mac DeMarco, el pop de Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine and the Queens y Charli XCX, además de Guided by Voices, Kurt Vile & The Violators y del cantante de Pavement Stephen Malkmus con The Jicks.

La música urbana estará representada con Cardi B y Future, además de Cupcake, mientras que el reguetón se hace un hueco en el festival con J Balvin, la puertorriqueña Ivy Queen, el panameño Japanese y Don Chezina, Hurricane G Y Tony Touch.

La electrónica seguirá dándose cita en el escenario Primavera Bits con actuaciones de Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Krystal Klear, Helena Hauff y las desafiantes Sophie, entre otras.