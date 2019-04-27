El final de Juego de Tronos es más impredecible que los resultados de las elecciones generales. Quién morirá, quién se sentará en el trono de hierro, qué será de los dragones... todo son incógnitas que, por ahora, no han sido ni de lejos resueltas.

Sin embargo, un posible final, teorizado por un fan en Reedit y recogido por La Sexta en su página web, abre caminos que hasta ahora no estaban entre las opciones más viables.

Basándose en un par de escenas del último episodio, se aprecia a un grupo de Caminantes Blancos a punto de abordar Invernalia... entre los que falta el Rey de la Noche.

Esto puede ser porque se encontrará con Bran en otro lugar –tal y como el joven pretende– o porque la serie haya preferido mantener el hype entre los espectadores. Sin embargo, el usuario tiene otra teoría.

El Rey de la Noche estaría camino a Desembarco del Rey, prácticamente desprotegido, para hacer frente a Cersei y adueñarse del trono de hierro. Esta estrategia sería parecida a la que ha dado la victoria en las dos grandes batallas de la serie: el enfrentamiento entre los Lannister y los Stark –con victoria para los norteños– y entre Jamie y Tyrion –con saldo positivo para el hermano mayor–. Es decir, despistar con un grupo de soldados en un foco de batalla, para, mientras se matan entre ellos, entrar por 'la puerta de atrás'.

Otro de los argumentos que soporta esta tesis es que entre las visiones de Bran en la cuarta temporada, hay una que aún no se ha cumplido: el salon del Trono destruido y la sombra de un dragón sobre la ciudad. ¿Y si ese dragón no es de los Targaryen y es el de los Caminantes Blancos? Por especular, que no sea. Solo faltan cuatro episodios para el final.