La Fiscalía pide cuatro años de prisión para la condesa Ruiz de Castilla por apropiación indebida de un Van Dyck

El Ministerio Público sostiene que la acusada se quedó la obra sin abonar a su propietario los 165.000 euros que acordaron y nunca la devolvió.

El cuadro 'Anna Sofía, condesa de Carnarvon', de Anthony Van Dyck Van Dyck. / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid solicita cuatro años de prisión para Cristina Ordovás Gómez-Jordana, viuda de Juan de Goyeneche, conde de Ruiz de Castilla, por apropiarse presuntamente del cuadro Anna Sofía, condesa de Camarvon, atribuido al pintor flamenco Anthony Van Dyck. Según ha informado la Fiscalía, el juicio se celebrará este lunes en la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid.

El Ministerio Público sostiene en su escrito de conclusiones provisionales que la acusada se quedó la obra sin abonar a su propietario los 165.000 euros que acordaron y nunca la devolvió.

Por ello, además de la pena de prisión de 4 años por un delito de apropiación indebida, la Fiscalía pide una multa de 7.200 euros y que indemnice al propietario de la obra en la cantidad de 165.000 euros más intereses.

La acusada ni pagó ni devolvió el cuadro

Según la Fiscalía, el dueño de la obra -datada entre 1633 y 1641- la adquirió en una subasta en Christie's en Londres en 2009 por 38.557,79 libras y lo trasladó a la sala Ansorena de Madrid, donde salió a subasta en diciembre de ese mismo año. Dado que no se logró la venta, el cuadro permaneció depositado en la sala hasta que en junio de 2014 se le entregó a la acusada para su examen y posible compra. Como mostró interés en adquirirlo, inició negociaciones con John Raymond Gloyne y acordaron la venta por 165.000 euros.

Pero la acusada ni pagó ni devolvió el cuadro cuando le fue requerido a comienzos de 2015. La obra ha sido localizada en un almacén de Zurich junto con otra obra de su propiedad, y a día de hoy no ha sido recuperado pese a que el juez que ha investigado el caso remitió una comisión rogatoria internacional.

