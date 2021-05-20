Estás leyendo: Test: ¿Cuánto sabes de 'Friends'?

Público
Público

Friends: The Reunion Test: ¿Cuánto sabes de 'Friends'?

Si eres fan real de la serie original, estas pocas preguntas no supondrán ningún reto para ti.

Imagen promocional de 'Friends: el reencuentro'.
Imagen promocional de 'Friends: The reunion'. HBO max

Madrid

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público