El Museo de Arte de Baltimore ha decidido desprenderse de siete de sus piezas, firmadas por nombres como Andy Warhol o Robert Raushenberg, para comprar obras de artistas que pertenecen a dos colectivos con poca presencia dentro de sus salas: las mujeres y los afroamericanos.
En declaraciones a El País, el director de la pinacoteca estadounidense, Christopher Bedford, apunta que la intención es "corregir o reescribir el canon artístico de la posguerra". "Es un intento de afirmar que el relato narrado por nuestra colección no es preciso, porque se basa en principios de exclusión que no se adecúan a nuestros valores actuales", explica Bedford.
El museo puso a subasta cinco de sus obras el pasado mayo. Entre ellas estaba un cuadro de la serie Oxidation paintings (1978) de Andie Warhol, pero también piezas de Franz Kline, Kenneth Noland o Jules Olitski.
Parte del dinero conseguido por la venta de estas obras ya se ha invertido en comprar piezas de artistas con orígenes africanos, como Isaac Julien o Njideka Akunyili Crosby. También han incorporado la obra de artista afroamericana que reside en Baltimore Amy Sherald, de 44 años, que se conoce porque fue la encargada de retratar a Michelle Obama.
