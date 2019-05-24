La Polla Records entran directos al número 1 de la lista de ventas española con ¡Ni descanso, ni paz!, el disco que certifica su regreso 16 años después de su separación y que sirve además para celebrar su 40 aniversario.

El grupo comandado por Evaristo desbanca así del número 1 a #ElDisco de Alejandro Sanz, mientras que el Básico IV de Revólver entra al puesto tres en su primera semana.

En el número 4 está Balas perdidas de Morat, que sube desde el 43. Tras ellos, nuevos lanzamientos de Marc Anthony (Opus), Mikel Erentxun (El último vuelo del hombre bala) y El Azogue de Marea, que ya fue número 1.

Completan las diez primeras posiciones Anni B Sweet —de estreno con Universo por estrenas—, Leiva (Nuclear) y Manuel Carrasco, que acumula 23 semanas en lista con La cruz del mapa.

La lista de streaming, por su parte, está comandada por Leiva y su Nuclear, que le arrebata la posición de honor a Billy Eilish y su When we all fall asleep, where do we go.

Tras ellos, los discos más escuchados esta semana son los de Morat, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Juancho Marqués, Ozuna, Sech, Don Patricio y Rosalía cerrando el 'top 10' con El mal querer.

