Glenn Close ("La buena esposa") se proclamó ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de drama en la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro. Se trata del tercero de su carrera, y su emotivo discurso dedicado a su madre ha levantado un gran aplauso con casi todos los asistentes a la ceremonia en pie.

Las otras nominadas eran Lady Gaga ("Ha nacido una estrella"); Nicole Kidman ("Destroyer"); Melissa McCarthy ("¿Podrás perdonarme algún día?") y Rosamund Pike ("A Private War"), informa EFE.

Cuando recogió la estatuilla, Close recordó a su madre con palabras muy emotivas: "Al interpretar a un personaje que es tan introspectivo pienso en mi madre, que toda su vida se difuminó ella misma en favor de mi padre. A los 80 años, ella me dijo: Siento que no he conseguido nada en la vida".

"Tenemos que conseguir nuestra realización personal. Yo puedo hacer eso y se me debería permitir hacer eso". Gran discurso de una Glenn Close muy emocionada. Mejor Actriz de Drama por #LaBuenaEsposa #GlobosDeOro2019 pic.twitter.com/fb9v8ekLjz — Movistar+ (@MovistarPlus) 7 de enero de 2019

"Creo que lo que he aprendido de toda esta experiencia es que, mujeres, somos cuidadoras, eso es lo que se espera de nosotras", prosiguió. "Tenemos a nuestros hijos, a nuestros maridos y, si somos afortunadas, a nuestros padres", dijo, para añadir: "Pero tenemos que encontrar nuestra aquello que nos hace sentir realizadas. Tenemos que seguir nuestros sueños y decir: puedo hacerlo y tengo el derecho de hacerlo".