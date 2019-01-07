Público
Globos de Oro 2019 Glenn Close levanta su Globo de Oro por las mujeres: "Tenemos que decir 'puedo hacerlo y tengo el derecho de hacerlo'"

Recibe el galardón a la mejor actriz de drama por "La buena esposa", y su dedicatoria a su madre con un emotivo mensaje feminista pone en pie a casi todos los asistente a la gala.

Glenn Close. al recibir su globo de oro. REUTERS

Glenn Close ("La buena esposa") se proclamó ganadora del premio a la mejor actriz de drama en la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro. Se trata del tercero de su carrera, y su emotivo discurso dedicado a su madre ha levantado un gran aplauso con casi todos los asistentes a la ceremonia en pie.

Las otras nominadas eran Lady Gaga ("Ha nacido una estrella"); Nicole Kidman ("Destroyer"); Melissa McCarthy ("¿Podrás perdonarme algún día?") y Rosamund Pike ("A Private War"), informa EFE.

Cuando recogió la estatuilla, Close recordó a su madre con palabras muy emotivas: "Al interpretar a un personaje que es tan introspectivo pienso en mi madre, que toda su vida se difuminó ella misma en favor de mi padre. A los 80 años, ella me dijo: Siento que no he conseguido nada en la vida".

"Creo que lo que he aprendido de toda esta experiencia es que, mujeres, somos cuidadoras, eso es lo que se espera de nosotras", prosiguió. "Tenemos a nuestros hijos, a nuestros maridos y, si somos afortunadas, a nuestros padres", dijo, para añadir: "Pero tenemos que encontrar nuestra aquello que nos hace sentir realizadas. Tenemos que seguir nuestros sueños y decir: puedo hacerlo y tengo el derecho de hacerlo".

