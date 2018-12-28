El Gobierno valenciano compra la casa donde vivió Antonio Machado en la Guerra Civil

La casa de Rocafort (Valencia) en la que el poeta Antonio Machado residió junto a su familia ha sido adquirida por la Generalitat Valenciana. El Gobierno ha pagado por el chalé neoclásico, construido a principios del siglo XX, 1,4 millones de euros.
El poeta residió en la vivienda entre noviembre de 1936 y marzo de 1938, y en ella recibió a intelectuales como como León Felipe, Rafael Alberti, Max Aub, María Zambrano y Ramón Gaya, además de Pablo Neruda y Octavio Paz, entre otros.
Un inmueble "de indudable valor histórico"
Ubicada en una superficie de 31 áreas, y donde la parte edificada ocupa 350 metros cuadrados, tiene un amplio jardín con bancos monumentales y cenador, que está catalogado como Bien de Relevancia Local y que forma parte del Inventario General del Patrimonio Cultural Valenciano.
La Generalitat considera que se trata de un inmueble "de indudable valor histórico, arquitectónico, artístico y patrimonial", en el que Machado desarrolló una importante labor literaria y cívica, colaborando con diversas publicaciones y en los actos culturales organizados por el Gobierno republicano.
El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha destacado que "gran parte de la relevancia de este chalé reside en el hecho de que sirvió de residencia al poeta durante la Guerra Civil", cuando el Gobierno de la República "trasladó la capital de España a Valencia", y ha enmarcado la adquisición en una "ofensiva" para recuperar los "símbolos" de la Comunitat Valenciana.
El alcalde de Rocafort, Víctor Jiménez, ha señalado que esta compra, que culmina meses de negociación con los propietarios, supone "un éxito colectivo" con el que ganan "todos", y ha destacado el papel del grupo sectorial Rocafort Ciudad Machadiana, formado por vecinos de la localidad y coordinado por la concejalía de Cultura.
