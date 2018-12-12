Público
La actriz Rossy de Palma y el intérprete y director Paco León desvelan en la sede de la Academia los nominados en las 28 categorías a los Goya 2019. EUROPA PRESS/Eduardo Parra

'El reino' y 'Campeones', favoritas en los premios Goya 2019

El reino, la película de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, y Campeones, la cinta de Javier Fesser, lideran con trece y once candidaturas respectivamente las nominaciones a la 33 edición de los premios Goya.

La actriz Rossy de Palma y el intérprete y director Paco León han desvelado en la sede de la Academia los nominados en las 28 categorías. Los actores han estado acompañados por el presidente de la institución, Mariano Barroso, y la notario Eva Sanz.

Al igual que otras grandes citas cinematográficas del año –los premios Forqué o los Feroz–, los Goya saldrán de Madrid en 2019. Así, la entrega de los galardones tendrá lugar el 2 de febrero en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla, FIBES.

[Habrá ampliación]

