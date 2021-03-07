Estás leyendo: Listado de premios en la 35 edición de los Premios Goya

Público
Público

Goya 2021 Listado de premios en la 35 edición de los Premios Goya

Las niñas ha triunfado en una gala con los nominados conectados por vía telemática.

La actriz española Ángela Molina tras recibir el Premio Goya de Honor en una gala celebrada este sábado 6 de marzo de 2021.
La actriz española Ángela Molina tras recibir el Premio Goya de Honor en una gala celebrada este sábado 6 de marzo de 2021. MIGUEL A. CORDOBA / EFE

Las niñas de Pilar Palomero se ha alzado con el Goya a mejor película en la 35 edición de los Premios Goya del cine español, muy repartidos también con Adú y Akelarre.

El siguiente es el listado de los Premios Goya entregados esta noche en Málaga:

Mejor película:

- Las niñas

Mejor dirección:

- Salvador Calvo, por Adú

Mejor actor protagonista:

- Mario Casas, por No matarás

Mejor actriz protagonista:

- Patricia López Arnaiz, por Ane

Mejor actriz de reparto:

- Nathalie Poza, por La boda de Rosa

Mejor actor de reparto:

- Alberto San Juan, por Sentimental

Mejor dirección novel:

- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas

Mejor guion original:

- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas

Mejor guion adaptado:

- David Pérez Sañudo y Marina Parés Pulido, por Ane

Mejor actriz revelación:

- Jone Laspiur, por Ane

Mejor actor revelación:

- Adam Nourou, por Adú

Mejor dirección de producción:

- Ana Parra y Luis Fernández Lago, por Adú

Mejor dirección de fotografía:

- Daniela Cajías, por Las niñas

Mejor montaje:

- Sergio Jiménez, por El año del descubrimiento

Mejor dirección artística:

- Mikel Serrano, por Akelarre

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

- Nerea Torrijos, por Akelarre

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

- Beatushka Wojtowicz y Ricardo Molina, por Akelarre

Mejor sonido:

- Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García y Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet, por Adú

Mejores efectos especiales:

- Mariano García Marty y Ana Rubio, por Akelarre

Mejor música original:

- Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi, por Akelarre

Mejor canción original:

- Que no, que no de Rozalén, por La boda de Rosa

Mejor película de animación:

-La gallina Turuleca

Mejor película documental:

- El año del descubrimiento, de Luis López Carrasco

Mejor película iberoamericana:

- El olvido que seremos (Colombia)

Mejor película europea:

- El padre

Mejor cortometraje de ficción:

- A la cara

Mejor cortometraje documental:

- Biografía del cadáver de una mujer

Mejor cortometraje de animación:

- Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público