Las niñas de Pilar Palomero se ha alzado con el Goya a mejor película en la 35 edición de los Premios Goya del cine español, muy repartidos también con Adú y Akelarre.

El siguiente es el listado de los Premios Goya entregados esta noche en Málaga:

Mejor película:



- Las niñas



Mejor dirección:



- Salvador Calvo, por Adú



Mejor actor protagonista:



- Mario Casas, por No matarás



Mejor actriz protagonista:



- Patricia López Arnaiz, por Ane



Mejor actriz de reparto:



- Nathalie Poza, por La boda de Rosa



Mejor actor de reparto:



- Alberto San Juan, por Sentimental



Mejor dirección novel:



- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas



Mejor guion original:



- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas



Mejor guion adaptado:



- David Pérez Sañudo y Marina Parés Pulido, por Ane



Mejor actriz revelación:



- Jone Laspiur, por Ane



Mejor actor revelación:



- Adam Nourou, por Adú



Mejor dirección de producción:



- Ana Parra y Luis Fernández Lago, por Adú



Mejor dirección de fotografía:



- Daniela Cajías, por Las niñas



Mejor montaje:



- Sergio Jiménez, por El año del descubrimiento



Mejor dirección artística:



- Mikel Serrano, por Akelarre



Mejor diseño de vestuario:



- Nerea Torrijos, por Akelarre



Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:



- Beatushka Wojtowicz y Ricardo Molina, por Akelarre



Mejor sonido:



- Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García y Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet, por Adú



Mejores efectos especiales:



- Mariano García Marty y Ana Rubio, por Akelarre



Mejor música original:



- Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi, por Akelarre



Mejor canción original:



- Que no, que no de Rozalén, por La boda de Rosa



Mejor película de animación:



-La gallina Turuleca



Mejor película documental:



- El año del descubrimiento, de Luis López Carrasco



Mejor película iberoamericana:



- El olvido que seremos (Colombia)



Mejor película europea:



- El padre



Mejor cortometraje de ficción:



- A la cara



Mejor cortometraje documental:



- Biografía del cadáver de una mujer



Mejor cortometraje de animación:



- Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles