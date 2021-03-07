Las niñas de Pilar Palomero se ha alzado con el Goya a mejor película en la 35 edición de los Premios Goya del cine español, muy repartidos también con Adú y Akelarre.
El siguiente es el listado de los Premios Goya entregados esta noche en Málaga:
Mejor película:
- Las niñas
Mejor dirección:
- Salvador Calvo, por Adú
Mejor actor protagonista:
- Mario Casas, por No matarás
Mejor actriz protagonista:
- Patricia López Arnaiz, por Ane
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Nathalie Poza, por La boda de Rosa
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Alberto San Juan, por Sentimental
Mejor dirección novel:
- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas
Mejor guion original:
- Pilar Palomero, por Las niñas
Mejor guion adaptado:
- David Pérez Sañudo y Marina Parés Pulido, por Ane
Mejor actriz revelación:
- Jone Laspiur, por Ane
Mejor actor revelación:
- Adam Nourou, por Adú
Mejor dirección de producción:
- Ana Parra y Luis Fernández Lago, por Adú
Mejor dirección de fotografía:
- Daniela Cajías, por Las niñas
Mejor montaje:
- Sergio Jiménez, por El año del descubrimiento
Mejor dirección artística:
- Mikel Serrano, por Akelarre
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Nerea Torrijos, por Akelarre
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
- Beatushka Wojtowicz y Ricardo Molina, por Akelarre
Mejor sonido:
- Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García y Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet, por Adú
Mejores efectos especiales:
- Mariano García Marty y Ana Rubio, por Akelarre
Mejor música original:
- Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi, por Akelarre
Mejor canción original:
- Que no, que no de Rozalén, por La boda de Rosa
Mejor película de animación:
-La gallina Turuleca
Mejor película documental:
- El año del descubrimiento, de Luis López Carrasco
Mejor película iberoamericana:
- El olvido que seremos (Colombia)
Mejor película europea:
- El padre
Mejor cortometraje de ficción:
- A la cara
Mejor cortometraje documental:
- Biografía del cadáver de una mujer
Mejor cortometraje de animación:
- Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles
