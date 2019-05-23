Gracia Pedrero publica 'La primera mujer', una novela que indaga en la gestación de la mentalidad patriarcal

La primera mujer es un recorrido por los conflictos de diferentes mujeres en la actualidad a través de la mirada de la inspectora Susana Salgado, que al tiempo que busca al violador y asesino de Raquel Manjón busca también su propia identidad.
La inspectora Susana Salgado y la psiquiatra Ana Villasante son los hilos que conducen al lector a través del intrincado laberinto de las emociones de los distintos personajes femeninos, en los que se analiza la condición de la mujer en la sociedad actual y la gestación de la mentalidad patriarcal occidental.
Una historia que, como apunta su autora, Gracia Pedrero, es "una ligera y torpe recreación de los fragmentos de cotidianidad de algunas de las mujeres cuyas historias me narraron dos amigas, un acercamiento a la onda expansiva de sus actos, al rastro casi perdido de lo que deseaban o detestaban".
Retazos de vidas que, sirviéndose de los testimonios de estas amistades –inspectora una, psiquiatra la otra–, Pedrero ha ido tejiendo hasta alumbrar La primera mujer, un libro que indaga en aquellos actos con los que, de forma involuntaria, impulsamos una serie de hechos cuyas repercusiones nos resultan imprevisibles.
