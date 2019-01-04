El veterano cantante de Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, deja la música de manera indefinida. La noticia no es nueva, el cáncer de colón que sufre le está agotando las energías y necesita tiempo para centrar sus esfuerzos en su recuperación. Tanto es así, que el autor de La flaca, Bonito y Depende acaba de lanzar un documental en el que anuncia su despedida.

En el documental, difundido por Los 40 Principales, el músico analiza su carrera y rememora algunos de los momentos y anécdotas que han marcado su vida. Además, junto a Donés, aparecen otras figuras ilustres de la música española como David Bisbal, Alfred o Malú, que explican lo que Jarabe de Palo ha significado para ellos.

—Voy a volver, seguro— dice confiado en el documental.



"Cuando me pillaron el cáncer estuve dos años por las operaciones sin hacer nada"

Donés no tiene reparos al hablar de su enfermedad y como ésta ha dificultado su trabajo. "Cuando me pillaron el cáncer estuve dos años por las operaciones sin hacer nada. Y subí al escenario en un Vive Latino, en México, en un festival de rock acojonante. Recuerdo que estaba con la quimio. Pesaba 64 kilos. Estaba débil de cojones. Esto lo digo porque es así", narra.

Pese a ello, el mítico cantante reconoce que siempre supo que el cáncer no podría impedir que se subiera a los escenarios. Sin embargo ha llegado el momento de pisar el freno. Así lo reconoce el artista, que piensa dedicar más tiempo a la familia y, sobre todo a descansar. "Ostia, no hacer nada... ¿Te imaginas? ¿Cómo debe de ser eso...?", ironiza al hablar sobre su futuro en el pequeño documental sobre su retiro.

Pero el cantante de Jarabe de Palo no solo habla de su carrera. También se abre para que, ahora que dará un paso al lado, se le recuerde como "un tío que hizo canciones bonitas". Donés es un tipo familiar, al menos esa es la cara que muestra en el documental. Es un individuo que huye de las malas vibraciones.

Tanto, que mantiene buena relación con sus exparejas. "Como compañero bien. Hace 12 años me separé de la madre de mi hija y cuando me voy de viaje mi ex me cuida a los perros. En general he sido buen compañero", comenta.