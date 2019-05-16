La casa de subasta Christie's ha vendido este miércoles en Nueva York por más de 91 millones de dólares (81 millones de euros) la obra Rabbit ('conejo'), realizada por Jeff Koons, lo que supone un nuevo récord mundial en una subasta para una obra de un artista vivo.
De esta forma, la pieza de Koons ha superado al Retrato de un artista (Piscina con dos figuras), pintado en 1972 por David Hockney, que el pasado mes de noviembre alcanzó un precio récord para un artista vivo con 90,3 millones de dólares (79,1 millones de euros).
Rabbit, realizada en acero inoxidable en 1986 con un tamaño de 1,04 metros, ha sido una de las 11 obras de la colección de arte del siglo XX de la familia Newhouse que se han subastado en Nueva York, y cuya subasta ha alcanzado más de 215 millones de dólares.
Otra de las obras destacadas de esta subasta ha sido Buffalo II, de Robert Rauschenberg, vendida por más de 88 millones de dólares (78,5 millones de euros). Esta obra se exhibió en la Bienal de Venecia en 1964 como parte de una exposición colectiva en la que Rauschenberg se convirtió en el primer estadounidense en ganar el codiciado Gran Premio en Pintura.
