La joven escritora Elvira Sastre gana el Premio Biblioteca Breve de novela

La joven escritora segoviana Elvira Sastre, de 26 años, ha ganado este lunes el 61 Premio Biblioteca Breve con su novela Días sin ti.
El jurado del premio, formado por Rosa Montero, Agustín Fernández Mallo, Pere Gimferrer, Lola Larumbe y la editora Elena Ramírez, ha decidido conceder el galardón a la novela de Sastre por su "indagación en el dolor de la pérdida" y "la importancia de trazar un vínculo afectivo con el pasado a través de la memoria individual transmitida entre generaciones que han vivido en mundos muy distintos".
Días sin ti, que se ha impuesto entre los 742 manuscritos presentados, cuenta la historia de complicidad a través del tiempo entre una abuela, que fue maestra en tiempos de la República, y su nieto, un artista en nuestros días.
Crear belleza a partir del dolor es uno de los objetivos creativos, literarios e incluso personales de la autora premiada, que ha escrito una novela que habla de amor y de pérdida, de seres humanos que sufren, caen y se levantan para tomar las riendas de su vida tras plantar cara a la tristeza y al miedo, y sobreponerse a los latigazos del destino.
