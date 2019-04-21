Si hay algo que caracteriza Juego de Tronos son las inesperadas muertes de sus personajes. La octava temporada no podía ser menos, y son muchos los nombres que suenan como posibles bajas.
Pero parece que no habrá que esperar a ver la serie, ya que ahora un algoritmo ha determinado la probabilidad de sobrevivir de cada personaje en los seis episodios de la entrega final.
Un equipo de científicos de la Universidad Técnica de Munich desarrolló el algoritmo, que tiene en cuenta información del personaje como la casa a la que pertenece y los personajes con los que se alía.
Con estos datos, el equipo sugiere que Daenerys tiene prácticamente garantizada su supervivencia, ya que solo tiene una probabilidad del 0.9% de morir. Entre los "menos propensos a morir" también están Tyrion Lannister con un 2.5%, Varys con 3.2%, Samwell Tarly con 3.3% y Jaime Lannister con 4%.
En el otro lado, Bronn parece que tendrá un amargo desenlace, con el "índice de muerte" más alto del grupo, con un 93.5%. Otros personajes que probablemente mueran de acuerdo con el algoritmo son Gregor Clegane con 80.3%, Sansa Stark con 73.3%, Bran Stark con 57.8% y Sandor Clegane con 47.5%.
Cabe señalar que el equipo realizó un procedimiento similar en 2016 y, en ese momento, Daenerys tenía un 95% de posibilidades de morir. El equipo ha lanzado una web, got.show, en la que se pueden consultar las predicciones para todos los personajes."
