Jon Snow, el hasta ahora bastardo de la casa Stark, ha alcanzado un inusual apoyo entre demócratas y republicanos en Estados Unidos como favorito a ocupar el codiciado Trono de Hierro en Juego de tronos, reveló hoy una encuesta.
Cuando millones de seguidores de la popular serie de HBO cuentan las horas para ver el desenlace de la octava y última temporada, se conoció que Snow tiene un respaldo del 50% entre los votantes estadounidenses, según el sondeo difundido por la publicación The Hill.
La consulta, realizada por las firmas Firehouse Strategies y 0ptimus reveló que por detrás de Snow se ubican Arya Stark, con un 12%, así como Sansa Stark y Daenerys Targaryen, empatadas con un 11%.
También aparece entre los favoritos al trono Tyrion Lannister, con el 10%, mientras que para un 7% debería ser "otra persona". El bastardo de Ned Stark conquistó un importante apoyo bipartidista, con un 47% de los demócratas y el 55% de los republicanos a su favor, de acuerdo con la consulta.
Danaerys Targaryen, conocida como la Madre de Dragones, cuenta con un mayor respaldo entre el público femenino (13%) y entre los espectadores mayores de 55 años, también con 13%.
Los 2.360 participantes, todos votantes registrados y entre ellos 458 espectadores de la serie, se decantaron por los integrantes de la Casa Stark al ser consultados sobre los siete personajes principales de la producción. Así Jon Snow y Arya Stark, con un 81%, encabezan las preferencias, seguidos por Sansa, con 64%.
Entre los Lannister, el mayor respaldo lo consiguió Jaime (50%), mientras que su hermana, Cersei, es impopular entre republicanos y demócratas, con apenas un 22% a favor.
Tyrion Lannister, por su parte, goza de un 77% de opinión favorable, pero frente a Daenerys el panorama está dividido, con un 44% que la apoya y un 40% cuya percepción es desfavorable.
Y para no dejar de lado los temas de la actualidad estadounidense, la encuesta preguntó qué muro es más efectivo: si el propuesto por el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, en la frontera con México o el muro en el Norte. Un 60% se decantó por este último, frente a un 29 % que apoya la muralla fronteriza.
