Tras varios meses de incertidumbre en los que se han ido desvelando pequeños detalles, HBO ha lanzado este martes el tráiler de Juego de Tronos, la serie estrella de la plataforma streaming que el 14 de abril estrenará su octava y última temporada.
Un total de seis episodios donde los espectadores descubrirán quién se hace con el codiciado Trono de Hierro tras la última batalla por Westeros y cuál será el destino de personajes vitoreadísimos como Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) o Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).
Los principales personajes se preparan para lidiar una gran batalla, la batalla final. En las imágenes difundidas por la plataforma, Snow y Targaryen aparecen montando a caballo y dirigiendo a sus tropas, e instantes después dos enormes dragones sobrevuelan el castillo donde se encuentra Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).
Mientras, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) espera la resolución final con un gesto cómplice al tiempo que bebe una copa de vino. Pero, sin duda, la escena más impactante la han guardado para el final, la irrupción del Rey de la Noche.
David Benioff y Dan Weiss han sido los encargados de escribir el guión de esta última temporada y son, además, los encargados de dirigir el último episodio de la exitosa creación.
