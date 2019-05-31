La precuela de Juego de Tronos se llamará Bloodmoon. La primera de las tres nuevas series que prepara HBO sobre el universo creado por George R.R. Martin empezará a rodarse en junio, según ha adelantado Production Weekly.
Bajo el título Bloodmoon, nombre que aún no es definitivo, la nueva historia se situará varios milenios antes de histórica serie. Estará protagonizada por Naomi Watts y Josh Whitehouse.
Sin embargo, otras dos producciones se están gestando, como ya anunció en su día el propio Martin, pero no secuelas ni spin-offs de otros personajes, tal y como indicó HBO.
