La Junta suprime de las lecturas de Bachillerato 'Los girasoles ciegos', libro sobre la represión franquista

La decisión ha sido tomada por parte de la nueva Consejería de Educación de la Junta de Andalucía, gobernada por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos con el apoyo de Vox.

Cartel de la adaptación al cine de 'Los girasoles ciegos'

Los girasoles ciegos ya no formará parte del contenido para selectividad, pese a que hace justo un mes un fragmento extraído de esta obra emblemática de Alberto Méndez caía en la primera jornada de la Prueba de Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad (PEvAU) –antigua Selectividad–. 

La decisión ha sido tomada por parte de la nueva Consejería de Educación de la Junta de Andalucía, gobernada por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos con el apoyo de Vox. En concreto, la obra ha sido retirada de la lista de lecturas recomendadas para los aspirantes a universitarios, una bibliografía básica de segundo de Bachillerato.

Tras la supresión de esta obra, la relación de lecturas para 2019-2020 queda tal que así: La realidad y el deseo de Luis Cernuda, El árbol de la ciencia, de Pío Baroja, El cuarto de atrás, de Carmen Martín Gaite e Historia de una escalera, de Antonio Buero Vallejo.

Cabe añadir que Los girasoles ciegos fue adaptada al cine en una película dirigida por José Luis Cuerda, con guión de su propio autor, de Rafael Azcona y protagonizada por Maribel Verdú, Javier Cámara, Raúl Arévalo.

