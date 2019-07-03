Público
Ken Loach "La clase alta apoya el fascismo cuando se siente amenazada"

"Si entendemos lo que es el fascismo, podremos enterrar de una vez a Franco", opina el director británico ken Loach en una entrevista.

Ken Loach, en Palma de Mallorca este lunes. EFE/ Cati Cladera

El cineasta británico Ken Loach ha denunciado que "la clase más alta apoya el fascismo cuando se siente amenazada" en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser. "Los hombres de negocios apoyaron a Hitler, financiaron el nazismo. Por eso, para entenderlo, hay que saber que defendió la propiedad de los más ricos, cuando se veían amenazados, cuando pensaban que los procesos democráticos podían funcionar", asegura.

El director de clásicos del cine social también habla en la entrevista de la crisis del Estado del Bienestar: "Ahora esa estabilidad se ha desvanecido. La comunidad está fracturada, los trabajos no duran más de seis meses. El nivel de vida ha bajado. En general, las opciones que tenemos son peores. Pero el gran cambio es que la seguridad ha sido sustituida por inseguridad".

Loach explica esta crisis en que "ahora lo que prima es mirar por uno mismo. Cuando crecí todos estábamos juntos, ahora prima el individualismo".

Sobre la exhumación de Franco para sacar al dictador del Valle de los Caídos, opina: "Si entendemos lo que es el fascismo, podremos enterrar de una vez a Franco".

