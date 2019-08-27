Público
Leopoldo Pomés El fotógrafo Leopoldo Pomés fallece a los 87 años

El pasado mes de junio, en la presentación de sus memorias "No era pecado", confesó que para él lo más importante en la vida "ha sido mirar".

El fotógrafo y publicista Leopoldo Pomés. Europa Press

El fotógrafo y publicista Leopoldo Pomés, Premio Nacional de Fotografía, ha fallecido este martes a los 87 años, según han confirmado fuentes del sector editorial.

Nacido en Barcelona en 1931, ejerció varios oficios antes de dedicarse a la fotografía, que aprendió de forma autodidacta.

(Habrá ampliación)

