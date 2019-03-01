La actriz estadounidense Lisa Sheridan, ha sido hallada muerta en su apartamento de Nueva Orleans a los 44 años. La mujer hizo papeles en la serie CSI y en El mentalista. La policía está investigando las causas de la muerte.
Su representante, Mitch Clem, ha confirmado la noticia a través de un comunicado oficial en el que lamenta su pérdida. "Todos queríamos mucho a Lisa y estamos devastados por la pérdida". "Lisa era muy querida. Tenemos el corazón roto", afirmó.
Se ha descartado la posibilidad de que la muerte sea causa de un suicidio. “La familia ha confirmado inequívocamente que esto no es un suicidio. Cualquier sugerencia de lo contrario es absolutamente 100% infundada".
A pesar de esta afirmación, el director de cine Micheal Dunaway, mejor amigo de la actriz, ha revelado que la mujer no atravesaba por su mejor momento, "sobre todo durante los últimos años", según informa El País.
Su amiga y compañera de profesión Donna D’Errico, quien trabajó con Lisa en una película en 2015 ha compartido la noticia en redes sociales.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I just received news that my dear friend, actress Lisa Sheridan, has passed away. She was found Monday morning. I am sitting here stunned. Lisa and I filmed a movie together 5 years ago and became very close on set and remained close friends after filming ended. It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city...even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into...even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss. I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her loved and adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel...I will miss you terribly. Please send up prayers for her family.
“Acabo de recibir noticias de que mi querida amiga, la actriz Lisa Sheridan, ha fallecido. Fue encontrada el lunes por la mañana. Estoy sentada, aquí aturdida. Lisa y yo grabamos una película juntas hace cinco años", escribió D’Errico en su perfil de Instagram.
