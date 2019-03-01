Público
Lisa Sheridan Muere Lisa Sheridan, actriz de ‘CSI’ y ‘El Mentalista’

La policía aguarda el dictamen de la autopsia para determinar la causa del fallecimiento de la intérprete, de 44 años

Lisa Sheridan./AFP

La actriz estadounidense Lisa Sheridan, ha sido hallada muerta en su apartamento de Nueva Orleans a los 44 años. La mujer hizo papeles en la serie CSI y en El mentalista. La policía está investigando las causas de la muerte. 

Su representante, Mitch Clem, ha confirmado la noticia a través de un comunicado oficial en el que lamenta su pérdida. "Todos queríamos mucho a Lisa y estamos devastados por la pérdida". "Lisa era muy querida. Tenemos el corazón roto", afirmó.

Se ha descartado la posibilidad de que la muerte sea causa de un suicidio. “La familia ha confirmado inequívocamente que esto no es un suicidio. Cualquier sugerencia de lo contrario es absolutamente 100% infundada".

A pesar de esta afirmación, el director de cine Micheal Dunaway, mejor amigo de la actriz, ha revelado que la mujer no atravesaba por su mejor momento, "sobre todo durante los últimos años", según informa El País.

Su amiga y compañera de profesión Donna D’Errico, quien trabajó con Lisa en una película en 2015 ha compartido la noticia en redes sociales.

“Acabo de recibir noticias de que mi querida amiga, la actriz Lisa Sheridan, ha fallecido. Fue encontrada el lunes por la mañana. Estoy sentada, aquí aturdida. Lisa y yo grabamos una película juntas hace cinco años", escribió D’Errico en su perfil de Instagram.

