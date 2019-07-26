Público
Metallica Live Nation y Metallica desviaron entradas para la reventa antes de su salida al público en taquilla 

El gigante de la música en vivo y dueño de Ticketmaster asegura que una docena de artistas habían pedido a la empresa llevar a cabo esta práctica.

Foto de la actuación de Metallica en Madrid. /EUROPA PRESS

Live Nation, el gigante de la música en vivo y dueño de Ticketmaster, recibió en 2016 las primeras acusaciones por desviar entradas a la reventa previo a su puesta en disposición del consumidor a precio de venta al público. Las sospechas eran cada vez mayores, pero no había manera de demostrarlo.

Sin embargo, ahora se ha confirmado: la grabación secreta de una llamada entre un promotor de Metallica y el presidente de la empresa para poner en venta 88.000 entradas a portales de reventa sin antes pasar por la Así lo aseguró la revista Billboard, que ha tenido acceso a las conversaciones.

En un comunicado, Live Nation reconoció que, entre los años 2016 y 2017, una docena de artistas habían pedido a la empresa que llevasen a cabo esta práctica. En el mismo, expusieron que era un hábito que había perdido fuerza con la proliferación de paquetes VIP.

Desde Ticketmaster aseguran que todos artistas implicados estaban al tanto de la praxis

Los dueños de Ticketmaster explicaron que ellos jamás habían distribuido entradas provenientes de otros portales sin que los artistas implicados estuvieran al tanto de la praxis. Sin embargo, desde Metallica explicaron que ninguno de los representantes tenía conocimiento del acuerdo entre el promotor del grupo y la empresa.

Una práctica que, como aseguran desde Billboard, se había cerrado gracias al acuerdo de porcentajes: el promotor se quedaría con el 12% del dinero de la reventa del total de 4.400 entradas en reventa para los 20 conciertos que componen la gira del vitoreadísimo grupo, y que ahora ha salido a la luz. 

