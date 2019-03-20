Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Lluís Homar, nuevo director de la Compañía Nacional de Teatro en sustitución de Pimenta

El director teatral barcelonés ha sido elegido a través de un proceso de selección que "se ha realizado atendiendo al Código de Buenas Prácticas del Inaem y al estatuto de la unidad artística, con la participación del Consejo Artístico del Teatro".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo del actor y director teatral barcelonés Lluís Homar.- EFE

Fotografía de archivo del actor y director teatral barcelonés Lluís Homar.- EFE

El actor y director teatral barcelonés Lluís Homar (1957) es el nuevo responsable de la Compañía Nacional de Teatro Clásico (CNTC) en sustitución de Helena Pimenta, que ha estado al frente los últimos ocho años.

La directora general del Instituto de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música (Inaem), Amaya de Miguel, acaba de anunciar en rueda de prensa, a la que asisten también Homar y Pimenta, el nombramiento.

El contrato en las unidades de producción del INAEM, como el Ballet Nacional de España (BNE) o la Compañía Nacional de Danza (CND), es por cinco años, prorrogables otros tres.

Pimenta (Salamanca, 1955) firmó su prórroga en julio de 2016 con lo que la incorporación efectiva de Homar sería el próximo mes de septiembre.

El proceso de selección del nuevo director, que se abrió entre los pasados 12 y 25 de febrero, "se ha realizado atendiendo el Código de Buenas Prácticas del Inaem y al estatuto de la unidad artística, con la participación del Consejo Artístico del Teatro", según el INAEM.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas