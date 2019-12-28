La actriz Sue Lyon, quien interpretó a Lolita en la película homónima dirigida en 1962 por Stanley Kubrick, falleció este pasado jueves en Los Ángeles a los 73 años.
Por el momento no se han precisado las causas del fallecimiento de la artista. Lyon rodó a los 14 años la polémica cinta, basada en la novela homónima de Vladímir Nabokov acerca de la relación entre un profesor de literatura obsesionado sexualmente con una adolescente.
Nabokov, tras ver el filme en la gran pantalla, la describió como "la perfecta ninfa". Precisamente por su juventud, la actriz no pudo acudir al estreno de la película en Nueva York, ya que aún no contaba con 16 años.
Tras el éxito de su debut cinematográfico, Lyon pasó a trabajar con algunos de los mejores directores en la década de los 60, como con John Huston en La noche de la iguana de 1964 o en Siete mujeres, la última película de John Ford en 1966.
Luego su carrera se ralentizó, hasta dejar finalmente la actuación en 1980 con su último trabajo, la cinta de terror Alligator: La bestia bajo el asfalto, de Lewis Teague.
Lyon, quien se casó cinco veces, había manifestado su intención de poner fin pronto a su carrera cinematográfica y en una entrevista en 1967 en The Pittsburgh Press afirmó que "le gustaría ser profesora de escuela, casarse y tener hijos"
