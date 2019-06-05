Público
Lorca más allá del Trending Topic: lo que nos estamos perdiendo

En el 121 aniversario de su nacimiento, la red recoge algunos de los versos más reconocibles del granadino. Líneas que abandonaron lo cotidiano y se convirtieron en pregunta de selectividad. Pero Lorca no cabe en un tuit; aquí una muestra.

Federico García Lorca, fotografiado en los años treinta por la periodista francesa Marcelle Auclair.- MARCELLE AUCLAIR

Con motivo del 121 aniversario de su nacimiento las redes rescatan muchos de sus grandes éxitos. Sin desmerecer sus más icónicos versos, lo cierto es que hay otro Lorca. Un Lorca que se escapa –o no encaja– en el sitio que le ha deparado la Historia. «La gloria es una forma de incomprensión, quizás la peor», dijo en su día Borges. No le faltaba razón, la popularidad y el simbolismo que ha alcanzado le ha restado aristas a su legado, convirtiéndolo en frase hecha o en mero reclamo.

En Público queremos brindarte algunas de esas joyas menos conocidas, líneas que quedaron eclipsadas tras el verde que te quiero verde o que no alcanzaron el prestigio de este vals, este vals, de muerte y de coñac que moja su cola en el mar. Procedemos, a continuación, al rescate de algunas de esas rimas escondidas, no sin antes rogar al lector una cierta indulgencia ante el carácter antojadizo y veleidoso que entraña toda recopilación. 

