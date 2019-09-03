El chirigotero Manolo Santander, que conquistara el pasado Carnaval el primer premio en la modalidad de chirigotas, ha fallecido este martes tras luchar contra un cáncer.
Creador de una antología de pasodobles para el recuerdo, el Me han dicho que el amarillo... quedó desde el año 1998 como himno oficioso del Cádiz C.F., lo que ha hecho que el propio club haya sido uno de los primeros en lamentar su muerte en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
El barrio de la Viña pierde con el fallecimiento de Manolo Santander uno de sus emblemas chirigoteros, defensor del compás añejo del 3x4 para la chirigota y bandera viñera en los nombres y tipos de sus agrupaciones, como demuestran Los de Capuchinos o La maldición de la lapa negra, su última obra.
Manolo Santander se había visto obligado después del Carnaval a dejar de actuar con la chirigota para luchar contra la enfermedad, ya que como él mismo dijo en un pasodoble este año, tenía "una cosita". No obstante, su lucha no le habían restado un ápice de se creatividad, ya que su propio hijo puso hace un tiempo en sus redes sociales que ya estaba pensando en la agrupación del Carnaval de 2020.
El Carnaval de Cádiz vuelve a sufrir un varapalo en forma de pérdida en este año 2019, ya que si en el mes de mayo la misma enfermedad se llevó al comparsista Juan Carlos Aragón, El capitán veneno, ahora golpea a la modalidad de chirigota con la muerte de Manolo Santander, chirigotero y cadista cuya obra ya forma parte del legado histórico de la ciudad.
