Estás leyendo: Medio millón en multas para Telecinco por comentar sobre el maltrado a Rocío Carrasco en pleno horario infantil

Público
Público

Medio millón en multas para Telecinco por comentar sobre el maltrado a Rocío Carrasco en pleno horario infantil

El regulador califica algunos ejemplos de esos contenidos, extraídos de el documental sobre la hija de Rocío Jurado, como una "exposición detallada de graves conflictos emocionales y experiencias traumáticas trágicas e irreversibles".

Rocío Carrasco en un momento del programa de Telecinco.
Rocío Carrasco en un momento del programa de Telecinco. MEDIASET

Madrid

Para Mediaset, no hay "Sálvame" que valga. Ni "Naranja", ni "Limón". La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) acaba de imponer a la cadena Telecinco tres multas por valor de 521.003 euros, por comentar en ambos programas contenidos de la serie documental 'Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva'.

Tanto "Sálvame Limón" (con la calificación de "no recomendado para menores de 12 años", en horario de protección general) como "Sálvame Naranja" ( "no recomendado para menores de 7 años" en horario de protección reforzada) emitieron contenidos que, a juicio de la CNMC, "resultan inadecuados para los menores de 16 años, y pueden resultar perjudiciales para su desarrollo físico, mental, o moral".

Así, el regulador califica algunos ejemplos de esos contenidos, extraídos de el documental sobre la hija de Rocío Jurado, como una "exposición detallada de graves conflictos emocionales y experiencias traumáticas trágicas e irreversibles". Esos contenidos "perjudiciales" se emitieron, concretamente, el día 8 de abril de 2021.

Mediaset alega que la calificación de ambos programas era la "adecuada", que "los graves conflictos emocionales no se tratan de manera realista y detallada sino tan solo de manera tangencial", o "que no se tratan experiencias traumáticas graves e irreversibles"; "que presentar de esa manera el brazo roto de un niño es cuanto menos hiperbólico".

Asimismo, "en relación con la violencia de género, alega que las manifestaciones ésta no se hace de forma explícita y realista ni se ofrece detalle alguno de elementos violentos sino que se presenta de forma negativa y reprochable".

Las tres multas, cuyos importes son de 200.001 euros, 161.001 euros y 160.001 euros, respectivamente, se imponen por "infracciones administrativas graves". En una nota, la CNMC recuerda que cabe recurso contencioso-administrativo ante la Audiencia Nacional contra esta resolución, para lo que existe un plazo de dos meses.

Etiquetas

selección público