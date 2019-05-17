Público
Las mejores entrevistas de 'No Te Metas En Política'

Ignatius, Broncano, Berto... El programa comandado por Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado echa el cierre. En 'Público' hemos querido recopilar algunos de los invitados y charlas que han dejado huella.

El comediante David Broncano durante su intervención en 'No Te Metas En Política'

Por los escenarios de No Te Metas En Política han pasado algunos invitados que han dejado huella. Conversaciones sugerentes que, entre chanzas, nos han permitido acercarnos a personajes ajenos a la comedia como Sitapha Savané o Iñigo Segurola. Imperdibles también los momentazos que nos han dejado genios del humor de la talla de Ignatius, Broncano o Berto. 

