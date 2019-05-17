Público
Los mejores momentos de Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado en 'No Te Metas En Política'

Facu y Miguel echan el cierre tras casi tres años. En 'Público' recuperamos algunos de sus mejores momentos.

El inolvidable Dimitri en una de sus apariciones.

Tres años y medio dan para mucho. Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado se despiden de No Te Metas En Política y nos dejan algunos momentos para el recuerdo. Del ya mítico Dimitri a la inolvidable finale a pachas con Nacho Vigalondo, pasando por los cáusticos monólogos de Facu Díaz... No hay desperdicio.

