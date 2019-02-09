La actriz de 73 años Carmen Maura, ganadora de cuatro premios Goya, ha declarado en una entrevista que no cree a sus compañeras de profesión en cuanto a los casos de abusos sexuales.

"De todas las del cine que dicen que las han violado, me creo a la mitad", ha asegurado en una entrevista en XL Semanal.

Pero esa frase no ha sido la única lanzada por la popular actriz. En esa misma entrevista: "Las hijas de ahora son mucho más antiguas que nosotras". "A mí no me gusta nada lo de la discriminación positiva. Por ejemplo, eso de que obliguen a que haya diez chicas en tales puestos me parece humillante", arguye la actriz.

Sobre el movimiento #MeToo también se demostró muy crítica: "Me parece una exageración, vamos a acabar con los tíos. Va a llegar un momento en que todos van a preferir ser homosexuales y nos van a dejar en paz [ríe]. Me parece que todo está llevado a la exageración. Se está abusando tanto del tema que los tíos se están acojonando de una manera increíble. Ahora, un obrero no nos dice un piropo desde un andamio ni de coña. En esta película digo una cosa fenomenal a mis hijos: «Para vosotros es muy fácil cambiar el mundo; pero es vuestro mundo el que tenéis que cambiar, no el mío». Yo he cumplido 73 años, a mí ya no me toca cambiar nada".

Para concluir el tema, Maura remata: "Que de repente se apunte todo el mundo a decir que las han violado… pues que lo hubieran dicho antes. La verdad es que a la mitad de ellas no me las creo, sinceramente".