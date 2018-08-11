Las autoridades culturales de México tienen como objetivo que el legado de Octavio Paz (1914-1998) forme parte de su "patrimonio cultural" para que pueda ser preservado y consultado "en los tiempos que el propio poeta determinó en su testamento", según ha precisado la Secretaría de Cultura de la capital mexicana. Así, han acordado dar comienzo a la sucesión testamentaria del poeta, cuyo legado tendría como depositario final El Colegio Nacional, informó .
El acuerdo de iniciar el trámite fue decidido en una reunión con la Secretaría de Cultura Federal, el Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA), El Colegio Nacional, y la Consejería Jurídica del Gobierno de Ciudad de México, según ha precisado la institución en un comunicado.
La institución cultural indicó que las acciones relacionadas con el testamento del Premio Nobel de Literatura 1990 han sido tomadas tras el reciente fallecimiento de la viuda del poeta, Marie José Tramini y que será un juez el que determine la inexistencia de un testamento de la viuda del poeta.
La disposición testamentaria del poeta mexicano fue que El Colegio Nacional, institución que agrupa a los científicos, artistas y literatos más destacados sea el depositario exclusivamente de sus papeles, cartas, correspondencia privada y documentos del acervo.
"Esto no atañe a los derechos de autor y los inmuebles propiedad de Octavio Paz, que deberán tener otro destino conforme a las disposiciones legales", ha precisado. En la reunión, El Colegio Nacional manifestó su disposición para ser depositario del acervo de acuerdo con lo manifestado por Paz en su testamento.
El INBA informó también de que prepara la Declaratoria de Monumento Artístico de los archivos que se encuentren en los inmuebles propiedad de Octavio y Marie José Paz.
Las autoridades federales y de la Ciudad de México coinciden en que la conservación del acervo es de la máxima prioridad al tratarse de "una de las obras literarias e intelectuales más relevantes de la historia de México y del mundo".
