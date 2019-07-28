Público
Minnie Mouse Muere Russi Taylor, la voz de Minnie Mouse

Nacida en Massachusetts, en 1944, la vinculación de Taylor con la compañía Disney casi ha sido de por vida.

Evolución del boceto de Minnie Mouse. DISNEY

Russi Taylor, la voz de Minnie Mouse durante los últimos 30 años, ha muerto en California a los 75 años de edad, informó esta durante la madrugada de este domingo la compañía Walt Disney en un comunicado.

"Minnie Mouse ha perdido su voz con la muerte de Russi Taylor", ha dicho en el comunicado el presidente y director ejecutivo de la compañia, Bob Iger, como homenaje a una actriz que durante los últimos cuarenta años ha dado voz a multitud de personajes pero que era mundialmente conocida por la de la compañera del ratón Mickey.

"Durante más de 30 años, Minnie and Russi trabajaron juntos para divertir a millones de personas en todo el mundo, una asociación que ha hecho de Minne un icono global y a Russi la convirtió en una leyenda de la compañía Disney, querida por todos", dijo Iger.

Nacida en Massachusetts, en 1944, la vinculación de Taylor con la compañía Disney casi ha sido de por vida, al menos tal y como ella cuenta en una anécdota que le sucedió cuando era niña.

"Cuando era pequeña, fui con mi madre y mi hermano a Disneylandia. Nos sentamos a comer unas palomitas y vimos a Walt (Disney) sentado en un banco. Nos presentamos y compartimos nuestras palomitas. Me preguntó que quería hacer cuando fuera mayor y yo le contesté, 'Quiero trabajar para usted'. El dijo 'Ok'...y es lo que he hecho hasta ahora".

En 1986 se hizo con la voz de Minnie en competencia con otros 200 aspirantes. Ha sido la voz de Minnie en películas como Quien engaño a Roger Rabbit, Mickey y su cerebro en apuros, Get a Horse (Es hora de viajar) y Mickey, Donald, Goofy: los tres mosqueteros, y en series de televisión como Mickey Mouse Works, House of Mouse, La casa de Mickey Mouse, y Mickey: aventura sobre ruedas.

