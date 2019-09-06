El director Roman Polanski y el hispano-chileno Théo Court fueron este viernes los ganadores en sus respectivas secciones del premio de la Federación internacional de críticos de cine (FIPRESCI) en la Mostra de Venecia.
Blanco en Blanco, de Court y protagonizada por el actor chileno Alfredo Castro, ganó el segundo galardón de FIPRESCI, que se otorga a las cintas presentes en la sección Horizontes de Venecia, dedicada a las nuevas corrientes, y en la Semana Internacional de la Crítica.
El primer premio de FIPRESCI, que se reparte entre las películas en la Sección Oficial de la 76ª Mostra, fue a Roman Polanski por su película J'accuse.
La Mostra del Cine de Venecia tocará a su fin este sábado con la asignación de los premios, entre ellos el León de Oro.
El veterano cineasta francés de orígenes polacos compite con esa película, todo un ejemplo de cine clásico, para recuperar el caso Dreyfus, quizá la condena injusta más célebre de la Historia. El realizador no acudió al estreno de la película y su presencia en la Sección Oficial fue motivo de críticas por la acusación de abuso sexual contra él, e incluso la presidenta del jurado de la 76 Mostra, Lucrecia Martel, no acudió a la proyección de gala.
La historia de J'Accuse, ambientada en 1895, es la del capitán Alfred Dreyfus (Louis Garrel), un joven soldado condenado a cadena perpetua por espiar para Alemania, aunque finalmente se descubre que el juicio estuvo lleno de irregularidades.
Por otra parte Théo Court ha conquistado a la crítica internacional con Blanco en blanco, una película que este sábado podría también ganar en su sección Horizontes de la Mostra.
Los críticos del Fipresci han destacado ese largometraje por "el acercamiento único a un viaje hacia la modernidad y la locura en una parte remota del mundo, que combina el duro retrato de un genocidio con la expresión del alma de un artista".
Y aplauden especialmente las "hermosas imágenes", tomadas entre Tierra del Fuego y la isla canaria de Tenerife, así como la "delicada" interpretación de Alfredo Castro.
En el preludio del siglo XX, Pedro (Castro) llega a Tierra del Fuego, un territorio hostil y violento, para fotografiar el matrimonio del poderoso latifundista, Mr Porter.
La futura esposa, apenas una niña, se convierte en su obsesión. Tratando de capturar su belleza, traiciona al poder que domina el territorio. Descubierto y castigado, Pedro no puede escapar y acaba siendo partícipe y cómplice de una sociedad que convive con el genocidio de los nativos Selknam.
