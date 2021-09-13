La colaboración entre la cantante estadounidense Billie Eilish y la española Rosalía en el tema Lo vas a olvidar fue premiada este domingo como el mejor vídeo latino del año en los prestigiosos MTV Awards.

El tema se impuso así a potentes competidores como Maluma (Hawái), J.Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy (Un día), Black Eyed Peas con Shakira (Girl like me) y Karol G. (Bichota).

El tema, incluido en la banda sonora de la serie Euphoria y que destaca por su ritmo pausado, sorprendió triunfando frente a los demás candidatos, que eran muy bailables.

El premio de la categoría latina fue anunciado después de terminar la gala, que se celebró en Nueva York este domingo y en la que estuvo presente Eilish pero no Rosalía.

'Montero', el mejor videclip del año

Lil Nas X se llevó este domingo el MTV Video Music Award (VMA) al mejor videoclip del año, el más codiciado, por su tema Montero (Call me by your name).

El rapero, cuyo nombre real es Montero Lamar Hill y tiene 22 años, recogió la estatuilla del astronauta en el Barclays Center de Nueva York, imponiéndose a pesos pesados como Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits) o The Weeknd (Save your tears)

"No he dado esto por sentado, os quiero", dijo emocionado el cantante, que previamente protagonizó una de las actuaciones más espectaculares y que recorrió la alfombra roja con un vestido largo.ese videoclip.