Muere a los 78 años Robert Forster, nominado al Óscar por 'Jackie Brown'

El actor estadounidense Robert Forster, que logró una nominación en los Óscar por su papel en la película Jackie Brown (1997), murió este viernes a los 78 años en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), informó su publicista al medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter.

Forster (Rochester, EE.UU., 1941) falleció debido a un cáncer cerebral. La muerte del actor se produjo el mismo día en que se estrenó en Netflix El Camino, película derivada de la trama de la serie Breaking Bad y en donde Forster tuvo uno de sus últimos papeles.

Aunque tuvo una larga carrera interpretativa tanto en el cine como en la televisión, Forster es conocido por el gran público, principalmente, por la parte final de su trayectoria después de que Tarantino le diera uno de los papeles destacados en el filme Jackie Brown.

Junto a un elenco liderado por Pam Grier y en el que también figuraban estrellas como Samuel L. Jackson o Robert De Niro, Forster supo brillar con luz propia y fue nominado al Óscar al mejor actor de reparto.

Finalmente, esa estatuilla fue a parar a Robin Williams por su labor en "Good Will Hunting" (1997). La participación en esta cinta de Tarantino dio nuevas alas a la carrera de Forster, que a partir de ahí incluyó trabajos para prestigiosos cineastas como Gus Van Sant en Psycho (1998) o David Lynch en Mulholland Drive (2001) y en la segunda etapa de la serie Twin Peaks.

Forster también dejó su huella en otras películas como Me, Myself & Irene (2000), Human Nature (2001), Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Lucky Number Slevin (2006) o The Descendants (2011). Además, el artista tuvo un papel pequeño pero muy importante en el desenlace de Breaking Bad, la aclamada serie que protagonizaron Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul.

Forster repitió ese rol en la recién estrenada El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, película televisiva para la plataforma digital Netflix y que, con la dirección y un guion de Vince Gilligan (el creador de Breaking Bad), cuenta la historia de Jesse (Paul) en las horas y días posteriores a lo que se vio en el capítulo final de la serie.