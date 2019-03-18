Muere a los 81 años el guitarrista Dick Dale, pionero y rey del surf rock

El guitarrista estadounidense Dick Dale, pionero y rey de la música surf gracias a canciones como Let's Go Trippin' o Miserlou, murió a los 81 años, informaron hoy medios estadounidenses.

Aunque este virtuoso e innovador guitarrista alcanzó la cúspide de su carrera en los primeros años de la década de los 60, el gran público le conoce, principalmente, gracias a la película Pulp Fiction (1994) del cineasta Quentin Tarantino, quien incluyó en su famosa banda sonora el tema Miserlou (también Misirlou).

Richard Monsour, su nombre original, nació en Boston (EE.UU.) en 1937. La ascendencia cosmopolita del músico, cuyos padres eran de origen polaco y libanés, fue clave en el desarrollo de su singular e influyente estilo como guitarrista (las escalas que empleó para la música surf estaban inspiradas en géneros de Oriente Medio).

A mediados de los años 50 la familia de Dick Dale se mudó al sur de California (EE.UU.), donde el joven se enamoró del surf y del rock and roll. Para unir esas dos pasiones, Dale dio forma a la música surf, que combinaba el hedonismo de las soleadas e idílicas playas de California con la urgencia juvenil y el ritmo frenético del rockabilly en canciones instrumentales breves y excitantes, como las olas del mar.

Junto a su banda de acompañamiento Del-Tones, el guitarrista se hizo famoso en la escena local gracias a canciones como Let's Go Trippin', editada en 1961, y discos como Surfer's Choice (1962).

Dale destacó en la rama instrumental de la música surf, siempre armado con una guitarra Fender Stratocaster, mientras que grupos como The Beach Boys brillaron al incluir voces en este subgénero del rock and roll.

El imparable ascenso de The Beatles y del resto de sus compañeros de "la invasión británica" a mediados de los años 60 eclipsó a estilos populares hasta entonces como la música surf. Además, Dale padeció cáncer en la década de los 60, lo que le llevó a abandonar una carrera que no retomaría hasta los años 80.

Leyendas como Brian Wilson, de The Beach Boys, han rendido homenaje a Dale. "Lamento escuchar el fallecimiento de Dick Dale. Su estilo como guitarrista fue una gran influencia para todos nosotros. Versionamos 'Miserlou' en nuestro álbum 'Surfin' U.S.A.' de 1963", escribió hoy Wilson en Twitter, donde también envió "amor y misericordia" para la familia de Dale, unas palabras que, en español, son el título de la canción Love and Mercy del miembro fundador de The Beach Boys.