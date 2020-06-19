Ian Holm, el actor británico que interpretó al hobbit Bilbo Bolsón en la trilogía de El señor de los anillos de Peter Jackson, ha muerto en Londres a los 88 años.
"Con gran tristeza anunciamos el actor Sir Ian Holm falleció esta mañana a la edad de 88 años. Murió pacíficamente en el hospital, rodeado de su familia", anunció su agente en declaraciones al diario británico The Guardian en las que señaló que el intérprete murió por dolencias relacionadas con el Parkinson que padecía desde hace años. "Era encantador, amable y ferozmente talentoso, lo extrañaremos enormemente", concluye.
Con una imponente trayectoria en teatro, cine y televisión, en la que acumuló más de un centenar de películas entre las que se encuentran películas tan populares como Robin y Marian, El quinto elemento, Alien, el octavo pasajero, El aviador o Carros de fuego, cinta por la que ganó un BAFTA y fue nominado a al Oscar, el rostro de Holm es conocido mundialmente por millones de fans gracias a su interpretación como el viejo Bilbo Bolsón en la trilogía de El señor de los anillo.
En la adaptación cinematográfica de la obra de Tolkien, que dirigió Peter Jackson, el actor británico encarnó al viejo hobbit que guarda el anillo mágico que décadas antes encontró en su viaje junto a Gandalf, Thorin Escudo de Roble y su tropa de enanos para derrotar al dragón Smaug.
En el inicio de la trilogía, Frodo celebra una gran fiesta con motivo de su 111º cumpleaños, y el 33º de su sobrino Frodo, y usando el anillo desaparece delante de toda la multitud de invitados, entre los que se encuentra el propio Gandalf. Será él a quien le entregue el anillo de poder, y este a su vez a Frodo iniciando así la gran aventura que les enfrentará al poder del Señor Oscuro, Sauron.
