Muere a los 88 años Toni Morrison, ganadora del premio Nobel de Literatura en 1993

La escritora estadounidense Toni Morrison, premiada en 1993 con el Nobel de Literatura ha fallecido a los 88 años en un hospital de Nueva York . Se convirtió en la primera mujer negra en ser galardonada con este premio por "su arte narrativo impregnado de fuerza visionaria y poesía ofrece una pintura viva de un aspecto esencial de la realidad norteamericana", según estableció la Academia sueca.
Morrison, representante de la narrativa norteamericana creada por autores negros, ganó el Nobel en 1993, el Pulitzer de ficción en 1988 y, tras una carrera de seis décadas, deja un legado con títulos que destacan por su humanidad, como Beloved, Song of Solomon y Mercy.
(Habrá ampliación)
