Muere a los 96 años Angela Lansbury, la actriz de 'Se ha escrito un crimen'

Muere a los 96 años Angela Lansbury, la actriz de que encarnó a la mítica Jessica Fletcher en 'Se ha escrito un crimen'. Su fallecimiento, esta madrugada, se produce cuando faltaban cinco días para que cumpliera 97 años, recordó su familia en un comunicado difundido por la revista People.
