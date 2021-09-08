Muere el actor Jordi Rebellón, el doctor Vilches en 'Hospital central' 

madridActualizado:
El actor Jordi Rebellón, conocido por su papel de doctor Vilches en Hospital Central, ha fallecido este martes, 7 de septiembre a causa de un ictus.
El intérprete catalán, de 64 años de edad y apodado como el George Clooney español, es conocido, además de por su doctor Vilches, por su actuación en Médico de Familia.
"Hoy nos despedimos con mucha tristeza de nuestro querido compañero Jordi Rebellón", ha publicado en redes sociales la Unión de Actores y Actrices, confirmando la noticia. "Nuestro más sincero pésame a sus familiares, amigos y compañeros de profesión. Descansa en paz".
Habrá ampliación
