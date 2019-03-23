Muere un cantante de country tras dispararse en una pierna mientras grababa un videoclip

El cantante de country Justin Carter ha muerto a los 35 años tras dispararse en una pierna mientras grababa un videoclip. La noticia ha sido revelada por su mánager, según recoge la web especializada en música Mondosonoro.
El arma iba a ser usada durante una de las escenas que estaba grabando para su nuevo clip y ,según las primeras versiones, al intérprete se le cayó el arma al suelo provocando su detonación, tal y como informa La Vanguardia.
El mánager de Carter, Mark Atherton dijo que el cantante había firmado un contrato con la compañía Triple Threat días antes del accidente del 16 de marzo, según recoge Variety.
KTRK-TV, la afiliada de ABC en Houston, informó que Atherton "no conoce demasiados detalles, aparte de que fue un disparo accidental" que tuvo lugar durante la producción de un vídeo.
Carter había estrenado la canción Love Affair hacía pocos días en diversas plataformas digitales.
