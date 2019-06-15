Muere el director de cine y escenógrafo italiano Franco Zeffirelli

El director de cine y escenógrafo italiano Franco Zeffirelli murió hoy a los 96 años en Roma, anunció Dario Nardella, alcalde de Florencia, ciudad natal del artista, al que calificó como "uno de los grandes hombres de la cultura mundial".
El director se inició en el mundo del cine de la mano de Luchino Visconti, como ayudante de dirección en tres de sus mejores películas La terra trema (1947), Bellissima (1951) y Senso (1952), donde confiesa que nació su pasión por el séptimo arte.
Zeffirelli dirigió clásicos como La boheme (escenificación de la ópera de Puccini, en 1965); La fierecilla domada con Richard Burton y Elizabeth Taylor 1966; Romeo y Julieta con Michael York y Laurence Olivier (1968); Hermano Sol, hermana Luna (1971); Campeón con Jon Voight, Faye Dunaway y Nicky Schrodeer (1978); Amor sin fin con Broke Shields (1981) y Té con Mussolini (1999), en la que relata su infancia.
Mantuvo una gran amistad que con la soprano María Callas a quién la dedicó la película Callas for ever (2002) y que confesó fue la única mujer de la que estuvo enamorado. Declarado "homosexual", relató en una biografía publicada cuando tenía 83 años su gran amor por Visconti.
Entró en el Parlamento de la mano del partido de Silvio Berlusconi, Forza Italia, y se confesaba conservador por "desesperación anticomunista".
Nació el 12 de febrero de 1923 en Florencia. A su padre solo le conoció después de la muerte de su madre, Adelaide Garosi, que apasionada de Mozart, quiso darle al niño el nombre del aria de Idomeneo (Zeffiretti), pero el funcionario del registro civil se equivocó y escribió Zeffirelli.
Su madre murió siendo niño y se crió entre mujeres. La niñera, que era inglesa y se llamaba Mary, le enseñó inglés y le inculcó la pasión por Shakespeare. También fue muy activo en el mundo del teatro y de la ópera como director escénico e incluso diseñador de vestuario. En 1959 dio el gran salto al Covent Garden de Londres, con las puestas en escena de Pagliacció y Lucia de Lammermoor.
Como director teatral realizó muchas óperas en los principales teatros líricos de Austria, Alemania, Inglaterra y Estados Unidos, además de los dos principales coliseos italianos, La Scala y la Opera de Roma y en la Arena de Verona.
Para la televisión filmó "Jesús de Nazaret" (1977), en varios episodios rodados en Marruecos y Túnez, y que contó con la aprobación de la Iglesia y el rechazo del Partido Comunista italiano; Días de destrucción (1966), y Fidelio (1970) y la Misa Solemnis (1971), de Beethoven.
