Muere el director y crítico de cine Diego Galán a los 72 años

Periodista, crítico y director de cine, dirigió el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián durante dos etapas (1986-1989 y 1995-2000), y el año pasado fue reconocido con la Medalla de la Academia de Cine Española. 

Diego Galán en una reciente foto de archivo. (EP)

El director y crítico de cine Diego Galán, histórico director del festival de San Sebastián, ha fallecido en su domicilio de Madrid a los 72 años, según ha confirmado a Efe la Academia de Cine.

