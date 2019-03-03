Muere el escritor y exsenador del PSOE José Ladrón de Guevara a los 90 años

El escritor y político granadino José Ladrón de Guevara ha fallecido este domingo a los 90 años, según han informado a Efe fuentes del PSOE, partido con el que consiguió ser uno de los primeros senadores que tuvo el PSOE desde 1979.
Como político, José Ladrón de Guevara perteneció inicialmente al Partido Socialista Popular y posteriormente se integró en el PSOE, con el que logró acta de senador de 1979 a 1989.
Como escritor tiene una docena de publicaciones, la primera de ellas en 1959 bajo el título "Tránsito al mar y otros poemas" y la última en 2008, denominada "La columnata del Búho".
Asimismo, en 1953 fundó junto a otros autores granadinos el grupo literario 'Versos al aire libre', y creó junto a Rafael Guillén la colección 'Veleta al Sur'.
Ladrón de Guevara era miembro de la Academia de Buenas Letras de Granada y Medalla de Oro al Mérito por la ciudad de Granada, galardón que recibió del Ayuntamiento en 2006.
El alcalde de la ciudad, Francisco Cuenca, ha emitido un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Twitter en el que destaca la pérdida de un "ilustre granadino" que a través de sus textos y de su personalidad "supo dibujar a la perfección" la personalidad y carácter de Granada.
