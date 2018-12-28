Público
Amos Oz El escritor israelí Amos Oz muere de cáncer a los 79 años

"Mi querido padre acaba de fallecer de cáncer después de un rápido deterioro", ha informado su hija a través de Twitter.

El escritor y pacifista israelí Amos Oz recibe el premio Neuman en Jerusalén, el 21 de octubre del 2013. Oz murió hoy de cáncer a los 79 años. EFE/Abir Sultan

El premiado escritor y pacifista israelí Amos Oz murió hoy de cáncer a los 79 años, sus obras han sido traducidas a más de 45 idiomas.

"Mi querido padre acaba de fallecer de cáncer después de un rápido deterioro", informó su hija Fania Oz-Salzberg en su cuenta de Twitter.

