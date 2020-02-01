Muere la escritora estadounidense Mary Higgins, la "reina del suspense"

madrid
La escritora estadounidense Mary Higgins Clark, conocida como la "reina del suspense", ha muerto a los 92 años de edad, según confirmó su editorial.
"Con profunda tristeza decimos adiós a 'la Reina del suspense' Mary Higgins Clark. Falleció en paz anoche, el 31 de enero, a la edad de 92 años, rodeada "de familiares y amigos", anunció su editorial, Simon and Schuster.
Conocida como la "reina del suspense", Mary Higgins Clark, nacida en Nueva York en 1927, con ocasión de una visita a Madrid para presentar una de sus obras -No puedo olvidar tu rostro" - dijo que "el interés de la literatura de suspense y misterio es universal".
Mary Higgins Clark fue autora de éxitos tan significativos en el ámbito anglosajón como la novela '¿Dónde están los niños?'
Mary Higgins Clark fue autora de éxitos tan significativos en el ámbito anglosajón como la novela ¿Dónde están los niños? -de la que se han vendido más de cuatro millones de ejemplares- o Acuérdate de mi - con más de dos millones. Algunas de sus obras han sido adaptadas al cine y la televisión.
Autora muy prolífica en el género policíaco, suspense y misterio, cada una de sus novelas se ha convertido en éxito de venta en Estados Unidos y en varios países europeos.
Desde su primer éxito mundial ¿Dónde están los niños? se convirtió en uno de los referentes del género de suspense. Ha escrito también varias colecciones de relatos, una novela histórica y dos libros juveniles.
Su obra ha merecido los más prestigiosos premios y galardones nacionales e internacionales del género. Sus últimos libros publicados en español son No llores por un beso, El último baile, Mentiras de sangre, Sé que volverás y Los años perdidos.
"Gran Maestra"
La escritora tuvo fama por la tensión creciente en el ritmo que imprimía en sus novelas policíacas: "Si estás leyendo mi libro, quiero que no puedas resistir el deseo de leer el siguiente párrafo. El cumplido más hermoso que uno puede hacerme es decir: 'Leí tu maldito libro hasta las 4 de la mañana, ahora estoy exhausto'".
Mary Higgins Clark fue designada "Gran Maestra" por la Asociación de escritores de suspense de Estados Unidos. Es una de las autoras más vendidas de ficción en Francia, donde recibió el Grand Prix de Literatura Policial en 1980. Recientemente fue nombrada por el Ministro de Cultura francés "Caballero de la Orden de las Artes y las Letras".
