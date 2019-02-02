Público
Muere José Luis Rado, exdirector de Cinema Jove y de la Filmoteca de València

"Figura clave en la consolidación del prestigio de la Filmoteca valenciana, será recordado siempre por su pasión por el cine", manifiestan desde el Ministerio de Cultura.

José Luis Rado, el que fuera director de Cinema Jove y de la Filmoteca de Valencia, ha fallecido a los 59 años tras una larga trayectoria como "figura clave en la consolidación del prestigio de la filmoteca valenciana", destaca Cultura de la Generalitat.

El departamento lamenta en un comunicado la muerte del gestor cultural, coleccionista de cine y productor cinematográfico nacido en València en 1959.

Rado fue el responsable del festival Cinema Jove entre 1997 y 1999, así como director general del Institut Valencià de l'Audiovisual i la Cinematografia Ricardo Muñoz Suay (IVAC) entre 1998 i 2009.

Más tarde ejerció como titular de la Filmoteca de Valencia entre 2009 y 2012. "Figura clave en la consolidación del prestigio de la Filmoteca valenciana, José Luis Rado será recordado siempre por su pasión por el cine", manifiestan desde Cultura.

