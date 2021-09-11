La cantante del mítico dúo Baccara, Maria Mendiola, ha fallecido este sábado en Madrid a los 69 años de edad, según se ha informado en la cuenta oficial de Instagram del dúo musical.

La artista representó a España en Eurovisión en 1978 y alcanzó la fama en los años 70 junto a su compañera y amiga Cristina Sevilla con quien formaba el dúo Baccara, llegando a copar las listas de éxito de la época.

"Qué difícil se me hace publicar esto... Mi querida María, maravillosa artista, pero para mí por encima de todo... Mi amiga, nos ha dejado hoy. No me salen las palabras... Sólo puedo agradecer tanto amor cómo he recibido por su parte y decirle lo que tantas veces tuve la ocasión de decirle en vida. Te Quiero", ha publicado Cristina Sevilla desde la cuenta oficial del grupo en Instagram.

La cantante, bailarina y fundadora del dúo Baccara alcanzó gran repercusión con canciones como Yes Sir, I Can Boogie un tema que llegó al número uno absoluto en las listas de éxitos británicas -primera vez que lo conseguía una formación musical española- y que vendió cerca de 25 millones de copias, Sorry I'm Lady, o Voulez Vous, entre muchas otras.